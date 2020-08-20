Image Source : PIXABAY Delhi unlock: Liquor to be served soon in hotels, restaurants; pubs to remain shut

The Delhi government on Thursday allowed restaurants and hotels in the city to serve liquor to its patrons, however the bars will remain shut under the unlock guidelines issued by the Centre. Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia directed the excise department to issue “necessary permission” for service of liquor in the restaurants and hotels. The decision has been taken keeping the revenue implications in mind.

“Bars will remain closed under the provisions of unlock guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs. However, several state governments, including Assam, Punjab, Rajasthan, etc, have permitted service of liquor by licence holders under the Excise Rule in the restaurants and clubs and in the hotel rooms. Considering the revenue implications, the excise department issued necessary permission for service of liquor in the restaurants and clubs by licensees at the table and in the hotel rooms,” the order signed by Sisodia read.

Restaurants in Delhi had permission to open from June 8, but with a series of safety restrictions that included the use of 40 per cent capacity, disposable menus and paper napkins. Yesterday, hotels were allowed to open.

But Delhi did not allow serving of liquor in the past three phases of lifting of restrictions in view of coronavirus situation. Liquor was only allowed as takeaway from liquor shops across the national capital.

