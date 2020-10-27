Liquor stores in Uttar Pradesh allowed to operate till 10 pm

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Uttar Pradesh allows liquor shops to remain open till 10 pm.

The Uttar Pradesh government has allowed liquor stores in the state to remain open till 10 pm. Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Home Affairs in an order announced that the re-opening guidelines that were issued in September 30, 2020 will remain in place till November 30, 2020. Therefore, services that were allowed beginning October will remain effective till November end.

Liquor stores in Uttar Pradesh now allowed to operate till 10 pm. pic.twitter.com/ZAdeolqoYX — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 27, 2020

