Liquor shops to open in Assam from tomorrow amid COVID-19 lockdown

Coronavirus lockdown: Liquor shops to open in Assam from tomorrow

After the neighbouring state Meghalaya, Assam Government has allowed the opening of retail liquor outlets from April 13. The notification stated that all liquor shops shall remain open from 10 am to 5:00 pm on the permitted days, and will have to follow social distancing. In a notification issued by S K Medhi, Additional Commissioner of Excise said, “State government has approved the opening of IMFL OFF/CS shops, wholesale warehouses, bottling plants, distilleries and breweries W.E.F. April 13, 2020. The IMFL shops will remain open from 10am to 5 pm on the permitted days.”

The notification also directed that concerned staff of such shop must ensure maintaining of social distancing by customers when they would come to buy liquor. Moreover, a liquor shop staff must provide sanitiser to customers, the notification said.

