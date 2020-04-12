Liquor shops to open in Assam from tomorrow amid COVID-19 lockdown

After the neighbouring state Meghalaya, Assam Government has allowed the opening of retail liquor outlets from April 13. The notification stated that all liquor shops shall remain open from 10 am to 5:00 pm on the permitted days, and will have to follow social distancing. In a notification issued by S K Medhi, Additional Commissioner of Excise said, “State government has approved the opening of IMFL OFF/CS shops, wholesale warehouses, bottling plants, distilleries and breweries W.E.F. April 13, 2020. The IMFL shops will remain open from 10am to 5 pm on the permitted days.”
Assam Government has allowed the opening of retail liquor outlets from April 13. The notification states that all liquor shops shall remain open from 10amto5:00pm on the permitted days, and follow social distancing. pic.twitter.com/4D6vpLvwaq
Fight Against Coronavirus— ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2020
The notification also directed that concerned staff of such shop must ensure maintaining of social distancing by customers when they would come to buy liquor. Moreover, a liquor shop staff must provide sanitiser to customers, the notification said.