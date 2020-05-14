Image Source : FILE Thane, Pune among 23 Maharashtra districts allowed to open liquor shops; Mumbai has to wait

23 of the 36 Maharashtra districts have been allowed to operate liquor shops during the ongoing lockdown, according to the guidelines issued by the commissioner of state excise. Nashik, Thane and Pune are among 23 districts allowed to open liquor shops while Mumbai has to wait.

According to the guidelines, retail shops are allowed to operate between 10 am and 6 pm, while maintaining social distancing and hygiene norms.

Mumbai and Mumbai suburban districts were operating liquor shops before closing on May 5 by the order of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Chandrapur, Wardha and Gadchiroli have been classified as dry districts, while Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed, Nanded, Parbhani and Nagpur have been barred from operating liquor shops to open during the course of the lockdown.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country due to coronavirus. The western state has recorded nearly 26,000 cases and the death toll has reached 975.

Meanwhile, state government had on Tuesday allowed home delivery of liquor to avoid crowding at shops amid the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

The country remains under lockdown until May 17, with the union government giving some leeway to the states if restrictions continue beyond Sunday. Maharashtra is among a handful of states to have indicated plans to continue with the lockdown beyond May 17.

