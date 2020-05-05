Image Source : AP People line up to buy liquor outside one the liquor shops which was reopened Monday after six weeks lockdown in the country.

Liquor shops in Ghaziabad are opening from today (Tuesday, May 5) after they were closed for a period of over 40 days due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country when the government imposed a nation-wide lockdown. Though the lockdown has not been revoked, the government on Friday extended it for two more weeks, however, this time giving out some relaxations, the government has allowed standalone essential, non essential, liquor shops to open across the nation. Also reopening of shops will also depend on in which zone (containment, red, orange and green zones) they are falling into.

Liquor shops in Ghaziabad reopen today | What you need to know

Liqur shops timing will be from 10 am to 7 pm.

Not more than 5 customers at a liquor store at one point of time.

People should follow social distancing and wear face masks while making purchases.

Shopkeepers are also required to wear face masks.

People will not be allowed to consume liquor at shops.

Though Ghaziabad comes under the orange zone guidelines, still liquor shops in hotspot regions will still not open in the distict.

Liquor shops in various cities including Mumabai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Lucknow were opened on Monday and witnessed heavy rush as thousands of people were seen standing in queues while at some places, people did not even follow social distancing. This prompted authorities to force shut shops at several places as people were seen making panic buying. In Delhi, the government in a late night decision imposed 70 per cent take on liquor purchase.

