Liquor price in Uttar Pradesh to rise from 12:00 am tonight

Image Source : AP An Indian man reacts in joy after reaching the front of a long queue to buy liquor at one of the liquor shops which reopened Monday after six weeks lockdown on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, Monday, May 4, 2020. India's six-week coronavirus lockdown, which was supposed to end on Monday, has been extended for another two weeks, with a few relaxations. Locking down the country's 1.3 billion people has slowed down the spread of the virus, but has come at the enormous cost of upending lives and millions of lost jobs.

The price of liquor in the state of Uttar Pradesh has been increased by the govt amid the coronavirus lockdown. As per reports, different slabs of price rise have been implemented on different types of liquor. A bottle that would normally cost Rs 65 is likely to cost Rs 70 after the rise in prices.

On IMFL, Rs 10 will be increased on 180 ml bottles (quarter), Rs 20 will be increased on 500 ml bottles(half) and Rs 30 will be increased on full bottle.

On bottles of premium alcohol Rs 50 will be increased in price.

Foreign liquor which is imported in UP will see up Rs 400 rise in price.

