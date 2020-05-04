Liquor in Delhi to cost more, govt imposes 'Special Corona Fees'

Liquor in Delhi to cost more in Delhi from May 5

Liquor price in Delhi is all set to rise from tomorrow as govt has decided to charge 70 per cent more tax. Government had decided to allow the liquor vendors to open shops after new guidelines that issued by the Central government.

On May 4, long ques were seen outside the liquor stores as shops opened after 40 days of coronavirus lockdown.

Delhi Government has imposed 'Special Corona Fees'- 70% tax on Maximum Retail Price of the liquor. It will be applicable from May 5.

Earlier on Monday, 150 state-run liquor shops were opened in Delhi after a gap of 40 days.

However, massive crowds queueing outside liquor shops were seen with no regard for social distancing or precautionary measures led authorities to retract the permission. As a result, liquor shops in Delhi's four districts were asked to shut shop.

