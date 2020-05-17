Liquor home delivery begins in Thane district, can order via WhatsApp. Conditions apply

Image Source : PTI Liquor home delivery begins in Thane district, can order via WhatsApp.

Thane district residents can get liquor home delivery by placing an order via WhatsApp, message or even a phone call, excise officers said. However, liquor home delivery will be allowed only within the limits of various municipalities in Thane district, barring containment zones in these areas.

The residents of Thane, Kalyan, Mira-Bhayandar, Ulhasnagar, Bhiwandi Nizampura and Navi Mumbai can now get home delivery of liquor by placing an order via WhatsApp, or even a phone call. However, Mumbai has to wait more. Liquor is already being sold at wine stores in Nashik, Pune, Amravati, Sangli, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Ahmednagar, Solapur and Jalgaon.

Thane district collector Rajesh Narvekar on Friday issued an order regarding home delivery and online sale of liquor in the district.

Online sale and home delivery of liquor will only be permitted within the limits of various municipalities in the district, with the exception of containment zones in these areas, the order states. Narvekar also clarified that country-made liquor was not covered in the order.

According to Mumbai Mirror, around 190 liquor shops in thane municipal corporations juridiction have either started online sale of liquor or will start doing it soon.

Orders for home delivery can be placed through social media portals and retailers should follow all norms and any violation will attract penalty.

Here are some guidelines for customers and liquor shop owners.

Liquor shops owners will put one contact number outside their shops on a board

Customer has to order only through that number.

Customer can can opt for home delivery and cash on delivery to avoid and fraudulent act

Single wine shop cannot have more than ten people for delivery

Shop owners cannot overcharge customers anything over the MRP

The delivery has to happen between 10 am and 6 pm and Shop owners should not charge any delivery fee.

If liquor shop owners want they can develop their applications for home delivery

