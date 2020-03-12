Thursday, March 12, 2020
     
6 DCP-level Delhi Police officers transferred

Six senior DCP-level officers of Delhi Police to be transferred after Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal issued an order on Wednesday. In the first transfer after S N Shrivastava took over as the Delhi Police commissioner on February 29, the 2008-batch IPS officer, Chinmoy Biswal, has been posted as deputy commissioner of police (Headquarters).

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 12, 2020 7:52 IST
Image Source : FILE

According to order issued by the LG office, 2015-batch IPS officer Manjeet, who is in Delhi on an inter-cadre deputation from Bihar, has been posted as DCP (Metro).

DCP (Land & Building) Mohammad Akhtar Rizvi has been posed as additional DCP of North East Delhi. Jitendra Mani, who was the Anti-Riots Cells DCP, has been made the DCP (Land & Building) while DCP (Metro) Vikram Porwal has been given the charge of special officer to the Delhi Police commissioner.

Nishant Gupta, who was looking after the work of Additional DCP SWAT, has become the Additional DCP of recruitment cell. 

(With inputs from PTI)

