'Lies and loans can't go together': Raghav Chadha seeks global support against Pak-sponsored terror Raghav Chadha called upon the world to stop treating Pakistan as a victim and recognise it as the perpetrator, and to stop all aid.

London:

Rajya Sabha member and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on Friday left Pakistan exposed on the global front as he revealed the country's hand in sponsoring terrorism against India and its deep-rooted links in such activities.

At the 'Ideas for India Conference 2025' in London, Chadha delivered a strong message to the global community on Pakistan's terror campaign, saying, "lies and loans cannot go together. Diplomacy and duplicity cannot go hand in hand. Terror and tolerance cannot coexist. Blood and water cannot flow together."

He called upon the world to stop treating Pakistan as a victim and recognise it as the perpetrator, and to stop all aid.

Chadha also lauded India's Operation Sindoor as a shining example of strategic precision and moral clarity in the fight against cross-border terrorism- "we offer hand of friendship, but that can be changed to a fist of retribution, in case of any misadventure" he added.

Lies and loans jibe in reference to IMF aid to Pakistan

The Rajya Sabha member's remarks on "lies and loans" referred to the International Monetary Fund's approval of an immediate $1 billion disbursement to Pakistan

earlier this month under the ongoing Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

India strongly opposed the move, warning that the funds might be diverted to support state-sponsored cross-border terrorism.

The decision was made during an IMF board meeting in Washington, where a proposed $1.3 billion loan to Pakistan under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF) was also reviewed.

India lodged a formal protest, pointing to Pakistan’s weak record on implementing IMF reforms and expressing concern over possible misuse of the funds. New Delhi abstained from the vote.

Earlier on May 22, Chadha attended the Leadership Conference (ALC) in South Korea, where also he brought up Islamabad's support to terror havens and that the world needs to stand united against it.

He said India's Operation Sindoor has sent a clear message that New Delhi will strike deep to dismantle terror safe havens and the world must come together for a united front against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said at the Leadership Conference (ALC) in South Korea.

Chadha said that while India mourns its victims, the country has also demonstrated unprecedented resolve in responding to terror threats and "Zero tolerance is India's new doctrine".

Operation Sindoor was not just a military strike, it was a message, he said.