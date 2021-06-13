License needed to sell tobacco products in Uttar Pradesh

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. License needed to sell tobacco products in UP.

It is now mandatory for tobacco sellers in Uttar Pradesh to take a license. The government has taken this decision keeping in mind the growing problem of tobacco and the danger it poses to public health and also ensure effective enforcement of the rules and policies applicable for tobacco control.

According to the government spokesman, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had sent an advisory letter to all the state governments recommending the licensing of tobacco vendors to the municipal corporation. In view of this, this system has been implemented in UP.

According to the Global Adult Tobacco Survey conducted by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, 35.5 per cent of adults (15 years and above) in Uttar Pradesh use tobacco in some form or the other.

The total direct and indirect cost of disease caused by tobacco use is Rs 182,000 crore, which is about 1.8 per cent of the country's GDP.

It has also been decided that under the new system, shopkeepers selling tobacco products will not be able to sell non-tobacco products like toffee, candy, chips, biscuits, soft drinks. This has been done to prevent children from getting attracted towards tobacco products.

Latest India News