LG VK Saxena lays foundation stone for Ladakh's first model border village in Chumur: All you need to know

Leh:

In a major boost to border development and national security, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena laid the foundation stone for the region's first Model Border Village at Chumur - a remote settlement located near the India-China border. The project is being developed under the Government of India's ambitious Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP), aimed at strengthening frontier regions through infrastructure, livelihood opportunities and modern amenities.

Situated at an altitude of around 16,700 feet, Chumur is home to 24 families and a population of 91 people. The local economy is largely dependent on Pashmina rearing and production. The project is being seen as a significant step towards realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of creating strong, self-reliant and vibrant border villages.

First phase to cover 10 border villages

Chumur is among the first 10 border villages selected for transformation into Model Border Villages under the programme. The development plan is built around four key pillars:

Infrastructure development

Employment and livelihood generation

All-weather sustainability

Civilian and security force integration

The initiative aims to transform Chumur into a climate-resilient, tourism-driven and economically self-sufficient border settlement.

Modern homes for every family

Under the project, each household will receive a south-facing passive solar house designed to maximise solar energy during winter months and provide protection against temperatures that can drop to minus 35 degrees Celsius.

Every family will be provided with:

A modern house with an attached toilet

An additional room for operating a homestay

Dedicated space for a kitchen garden

Sheep and goat sheds

Storage facilities for livestock fodder

Officials have set a target of completing the housing construction by September 2026, subject to favourable weather conditions.

Tourism and Pashmina industry to get a major push

The government plans to develop Chumur as a key destination within the Korzok-Hanle tourism circuit. Several initiatives are planned to boost local incomes and generate employment opportunities.

These include:

Establishment of a community cafe

Promotion of local handicrafts

Expansion of Pashmina-based industries

Development of value-added Pashmina products

Authorities believe these measures will help create sustainable income sources while reducing migration from border areas.

High-tech greenhouse for year-round farming

To strengthen food security and create employment opportunities, a commercial greenhouse measuring 90x27 feet will be established in collaboration with the Defence Institute of High Altitude Research (DIHAR).

The facility will enable year-round vegetable cultivation despite harsh climatic conditions. Produce from the greenhouse will cater to local requirements and also support security forces, including the Indian Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

Chumur to become an all-weather settlement

A key objective of the project is to ensure that Chumur remains fully functional throughout the year. The village will be equipped with:

Round-the-clock water supply

Solar-powered electricity systems

Modern sanitation and waste management facilities

Enhanced digital connectivity

Improved living conditions during severe winters

These upgrades are expected to significantly improve the quality of life for residents.

Central service hub to be developed

The project also includes the creation of a central service centre that will serve as the village's social and administrative hub.

Facilities planned under the centre include:

School

Primary Health Centre (PHC)

Community hall

Park

Community café

Tourist Interpretation Centre (TIC)

The integrated facility is expected to provide residents with easier access to essential services and improve tourism infrastructure.

LG highlights importance of border communities

Speaking on the occasion, LG Saxena said the initiative is much more than a development project. He described it as a transformative effort aimed at strengthening border regions to enhance national security and improve the living standards of local communities.

He also praised the contribution of the Indian Army, ITBP personnel, local youth and villagers, expressing confidence that the Chumur Model Border Village would emerge as a benchmark for development in other high-altitude border regions across the country.

Key highlights of Chumur model border village

Ladakh's first Model Border Village

Located near the India-China border at 16,700 feet

Climate-resilient and sustainable settlement model

Modern housing for every family

Boost for tourism and Pashmina-based industries

Solar-powered infrastructure

Year-round farming through a commercial greenhouse

Strong collaboration between security forces and local communities

Central service centre with health, education and tourism facilities

Focus on self-reliance and preventing migration from border regions

It is worth noting that the Chumur project is being viewed as a landmark initiative that could redefine development in India's remote frontier areas while strengthening both local livelihoods and national security.

ALSO READ: Ladakh LG Saxena cautions Sonam Wangchuk against 'misleading and provocative narrative'