Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha reviews security measures with Army Chief after Pahalgam attack During the meeting, the Lieutenant Governor expressed confidence in the nation's armed forces and security agencies, emphasising the need for coordinated action.

New Delhi:

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha held a high-level security review meeting with Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, who called on him in the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives and left several injured. The Lieutenant Governor urged the Army Chief to take strong and effective measures not only to bring the perpetrators to justice but also to intensify operations aimed at dismantling the entire infrastructure and ecosystem that supports terrorism.

During the meeting, the Lieutenant Governor expressed confidence in the nation's armed forces and security agencies, emphasising the need for coordinated action.

The Lieutenant Governor said that the nation has full faith in the bravery and valour of our army, police and CAPFs and they must work in close synergy to identify perpetrators, enablers and OGWs of Pahalgam terrorist killing and pursue the entire chain in a sustained manner and neutralise them.

He further stated, “Every perpetrator and supporter of Pahalgam terror attack, whatever his location or affiliation, must be hunted and they must pay the heavy price for the cowardly and dastardly act against our citizens.”

The meeting involved a detailed review of the existing security mechanisms, short- and long-term counter-terrorism strategies, and the integration and coordination among different security agencies.

Also present at the meeting were GOC-in-C Northern Command Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar, Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, and GoC 15 Corps Lt Gen Prashant Srivastava