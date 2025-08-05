LG Manoj Sinha gives over 250 job letters to families of terror vicitims in J&K J&K LG Manoj Sinha handed over 250 government job letters to families of terror victims.

New Delhi:

On the fifth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha handed over 250 government job appointment letters to the family members of terror victims. The event took place at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar on August 5, 2025.

Who are the beneficiaries?

Beneficiaries include families from North, Central, and South Kashmir, including districts like Baramulla, Bandipora, Kupwara, Budgam, Ganderbal, Srinagar, Pulwama, Shopian, and Anantnag.

The initiative aims to bring justice and financial stability to families who lost loved ones in terror-related incidents across north, south, and central Kashmir.

The appointment letters were personally distributed by LG Sinha, who also interacted with the families.

40 families in Baramulla & 80 in Jammu given employment

This move follows similar efforts last month where 40 families in Baramulla and 80 in Jammu were given employment under the same scheme.

In addition, a centralised database and helpline system has been introduced to ensure timely relief and streamlined assistance for affected families.

“These families were reduced to statistics. Their pain was unheard, their tears unwiped. Finally, justice has come knocking at their doors,” said an official from the event, underlining the emotional impact of the gesture