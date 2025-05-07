'Let this be the start of end of terrorism': Navy officer Vinay Narwal's widow Himanshi on Operation Sindoor Martyr Lt. Vinay Narwal's widow, Himanshi, hailed Operation Sindoor and urged the government to ensure it marks the beginning of the end of terrorism in India.

New Delhi:

The grief-stricken yet resolute voice of Himanshi Narwal, wife of Navy officer Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, has captured the nation’s attention following the Indian military's bold retaliatory move, Operation Sindoor. Launched in response to the brutal April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people including Lt. Narwal, the operation marks a powerful military statement against terrorism.

Speaking to PTI, Himanshi Narwal expressed gratitude to the Narendra Modi-led government for its decisive response but urged leaders not to stop here. "My husband was in the defence forces, and he wanted to protect the peace, protect the innocent lives. He wanted to make sure that there is no hatred and terror in this country. I am thankful to the government, but I request them not to end it here. I want them to make sure that this is just the start of the end of terrorism in our country,”

Lt. Vinay Narwal, a young Navy officer, had married Himanshi just days before the tragic attack. The couple had travelled to Kashmir for their honeymoon when the attack unfolded in Pahalgam. Heart-wrenching images of Himanshi sitting beside her husband’s body, her wedding bangles still on her wrists, sent shockwaves across the country and symbolized the human cost of terrorism.

A father's pride and pain

Lt. Narwal’s father, Rajesh Narwal, also welcomed India’s military response. “When this happened, I told the media I had faith in our government — and today, that trust has been justified. These strikes will make terrorists think a hundred times before they plan something like this again,” he said.

India’s most extensive military operation since 1971

Operation Sindoor, launched in the early hours of May 7, involved coordinated missile strikes by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force — the first such joint operation since the 1971 war. In just 25 minutes, Indian forces carried out 24 missile strikes on nine key locations across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), including Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Bahawalpur, Rawalakot, and Neelum Valley.

According to military sources, the strikes eliminated 70 terrorists and injured over 60 others. Targets included high-value terror camps and weapons stockpiles, sending a clear message about India’s zero-tolerance approach to cross-border terrorism.

A nation responds with unity and resolve

Operation Sindoor has triggered a wave of public support across India. From political leaders to ordinary citizens, voices have united in demanding an end to terrorism.

As the country mourns its martyrs and salutes its defenders, the message is clear: the fight against terrorism is far from over, but India's resolve has never been stronger.

(PTI inputs)