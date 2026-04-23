Let the notice come, our people will reply to it: Kharge on EC notice over terrorist remark on PM Modi

New Delhi:

On Election Commission issues notice to him over terrorist remarks on PM Modi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said "Let the notice come and we will reply to it in the evening. “Our people will reply to it," he said. The Election Commission on Wednesday issued a show cause to him and said Kharge prima facie was found violative of the poll code for calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "terrorist".

EC had earlier issued a notice to Kharge

The EC had earlier issued a notice to Kharge saying Union minister Kiren Rijiju and TMC leader Derek O'Brien were the complainants. It later withdrew the notice from its website and issued a fresh one removing O'Brien's name.

Kharge has been asked to explain his stand within 24 hours, cautioning that if he fails to respond, it will be presumed that he has nothing to say in the matter and the Election Commission will take appropriate action or decision in the matter without making any further reference to him.

The notice came a day before polling in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. Kharge on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Modi of "terrorising" political parties by misusing government machinery and central agencies to stifle the opposition, triggering strong reactions from the BJP, which attacked the opposition leader for calling Modi a "terrorist".

Kharge initially referred to PM Modi as a "terrorist"

Addressing a press conference in Chennai, Kharge initially referred to the prime minister as a "terrorist" while criticising the AIADMK's alliance with the BJP.

Questioning how the AIADMK, a party rooted in the Dravidian ideologies of Periyar and C N Annadurai, could justify partnering with Prime Minister Modi, Kharge said, "How these AIADMK people, who themselves put the photo of Annadurai...how can they join with Modi? He is a terrorist.

Kharge says he meant PM Modi was "terrorising" democratic fabric of India

However, when asked by reporters to clarify the context of the remark, Kharge said he meant that the prime minister was "terrorising" the democratic fabric of the country. "He is terrorising people and political parties. I never said he is a terrorist (in the literal sense). Terrorising this. He is misusing his power and government machinery and abusing, maligning opposition parties," Kharge said.

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EC issues notice to Mallikarjun Kharge for his 'terrorist' remarks against PM Modi