Mumbai:

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule has called for the proposed delimitation bill to be introduced in Parliament before political parties take a position on it, saying its provisions must first be examined. Sule said the legislation could potentially be a good one and stressed that the ruling party and opposition have, in the past, worked together on laws in the national interest.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the NCP-SCP leader said it would be premature to debate the bill without having access to its complete text. She urged lawmakers to first study the proposed legislation and then engage in a discussion on its provisions. "Let the bill be introduced first; let us have the full bill in our hands. Once we have it, we can discuss it—and perhaps it will turn out to be a good one," she said.

Sule calls for discussion after bill is introduced

Sule also pointed to instances in which the government and opposition have joined hands to pass legislation, arguing that political differences need not prevent cooperation on issues of national importance. "There have been many instances in this country where the opposition and the ruling party have worked together to pass legislation in the national interest," she added.

Her remarks come amid a political debate over the proposed delimitation exercise and the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Legislative Assemblies. The exercise has become a point of contention between the ruling NDA and the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc, with disagreements over the timing and framework of women's reservation.

Kangana Ranaut attacks Rahul Gandhi over women's reservation

Meanwhile, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut had earlier criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his position on the Women's Reservation Bill, accusing him of opposing greater representation for women in Parliament.

Speaking to ANI, Ranaut alleged that Gandhi was unwilling to support a measure that could bring women's representation in Parliament closer to that of men. "If Rahul Gandhi was not anti-women, he would have allowed this bill to be introduced. Rahul Gandhi does not want the number of women in Parliament to equal the number of men," she added.

What is the proposed delimitation bill?

The proposed Delimitation Bill seeks to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 seats. The NDA government has argued that delimitation is necessary to reflect updated census data and pave the way for implementing the 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lower House.

The I.N.D.I.A bloc, however, has opposed linking women's reservation to delimitation and has demanded that the quota be implemented in the existing 543-member Lok Sabha instead.

131st Constitutional Amendment Bill failed to pass

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on April 16, with the proposal seeking to expand the strength of the Lower House to 850 members and facilitate the implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill passed in 2023. However, the proposed amendment failed to secure the constitutionally mandated two-thirds majority of members present and voting, and was consequently not passed by Parliament. The setback further intensified the political debate over delimitation and the implementation of women's reservation.

(With inputs from ANI)

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