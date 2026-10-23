'Let's have an adult conversation': EAM Jaishankar quips at Rahul Gandhi over 'summoned to Mumbai' remark

When it comes to giving witty responses, there's hardly anyone in Indian politics who can compete with External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar. From rebuking Pakistan to schooling Europe over its criticism of India on procuring Russian crude, on numerous occasions, the foreign minister has shown his ability to give clever replies and quick-witted retorts.

Thursday was another such occasion when Jaishankar gave a crip rejoinder to Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his visit to Mumbai to meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Gandhi termed it as "summoning", but Jaishankar said that the Congress leader has "failed to get it".

Appearing on the NDTV World Summit, Jaishankar was asked about Gandhi's remarks. Giving a witty reply, the former diplomat said there have been numerous instances when leaders have visited places other than Delhi to meet a foreign dignitary.

"They don't like Mumbai. They have something against Mumbai. It's our financial capital. It's our Bollywood capital. It has got so much going for it. Maybe Mumbai doesn't like them. I have no idea. Why they have this reservation," he said.

'Let's have an adult conversation'

Supporting his argument, Jaishankar recounted that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had visited Shimla in 1972 to meet Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for signing of the 'Simla Agreement'. Also, he added that Salman Khurshid, former External Affairs Minister under ex-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, met former Pakistan Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf in Rajasthan's Jaipur in 2013.

Taking his jibe at the Congress leader, Jaishankar said everyone is an adult and an "adult conversation" should take place.

"If going out of Delhi to meet a foreign leader or a foreign counterpart is summoning, I can give you a lot of examples. Mrs Gandhi went to Shimla to meet Bhutto. Was she summoned? Salman Khurshid went to Jaipur to meet a Pakistan PM. Was he summoned?" he said.

"We are adults, let's have an adult conversation. Let's leave, you know," he concluded.

Rahul Gandhi's 'summoning' jibe and MEA's response

Gandhi had earlier said Rubio had "summoned his employee" to Mumbai, and targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying even officials in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) are "confused". He said the Prime Minister must issue a clarification over this.

Responding to Gandhi's remarks, the MEA said it has been a practise of hosting foreign dignitaries in cities other than New Delhi. "It is the practice over the last decade to host foreign dignitaries from time to time in various cities of India," it had said in a statement.

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