Follow us on Image Source : AP Lemon prices skyrocket to Rs 200 per Kg in Gujarat's Rajkot

Highlights The prices of lemons have unbelievably shot up in Gujarat's Rajkot city.

Vendors are now selling them for Rs 200 per kg.

The surge is due to a shortage in its supply and a rise in its demand.

The prices of lemons have unbelievably shot up in Gujarat's Rajkot city as vendors are now selling them for Rs 200 per kg. The surge in price comes as summers are getting hotter. It is said that the price of lemons is skyrocketing due to a shortage in its supply and a rise in its demand.

"The price of lemon is touching Rs 200/kg. It was around Rs 50-60/kg earlier. We have to fit everything into a budget. But this increase in price is affecting our 'kitchen budget'. We don't know when will the prices go down," a customer told ANI.

As the temperature increases, people prefer to include lemon in their diet as they are a rich source of Vitamin C and help in staying hydrated while promoting digestion. The increased consumption and shortage of supply have skyrocketed the prices of lemons.

"Prices of almost every vegetable have increased. But this is more than we had expected. It is difficult for a middle-class customer to buy such expensive vegetables. We are unable to buy lemons in a large quantity like we used to buy earlier. This increase is almost double the prices we were paying last year in the month of March, don't know what will happen in April-May," said Himanshu, a buyer.

"Earlier, we used to buy one kg of lemons per week but now we have to reduce it to 250 or 500 grams due to price surge. It has affected our expenses," said Pinal Patel, another buyer.

The surge in price has also affected the traders as the buyers are forced to buy lemons in less quantity after a sudden price surge.

(With ANI Inputs)

Latest India News