Leh Violence: No relief for Sonam Wangchuk as SC defers hearing for October 14; Centre served notice Wangchuk was arrested on September 26 for allegedly provoking the youth, which led to a violent protest in Leh.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Centre, Union Territory of Ladakh and the Superintendent of Police, Jodhpur Central Jail, on a plea filed by Gitanjali Angmo, wife of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, challenging his detention under the National Security Act (NSA) and seeking his release.

The matter has been posted for hearing on October 14.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Angmo, argued that the grounds of detention had not been supplied to the family. In response, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta stated that the grounds of detention had already been served to the detainee and assured the Court he would examine serving a copy to his wife.

Wangchuk was arrested on September 26 for allegedly provoking the youth, which led to a violent protest in Leh.

Ladakh UT orders magisterial probe

The administration of Ladakh has launched a magisterial inquiry into the recent violence in Leh that led to the deaths of four people. The incident took place on September 24, during a protest led by the youth wing of the Leh Apex Body (LAB), which was demanding statehood and the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule.

The inquiry aims to uncover the causes of the violence, identify those involved, and assess the actions taken by law enforcement during the unrest.

Officials have assured that the probe will be completed quickly, with the goal of ensuring accountability and rebuilding public confidence. The final report is expected within four weeks from the date the order was issued.