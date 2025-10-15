Leh returns to normalcy as restrictions lifted after 22 days following statehood protest violence Authorities have lifted all restrictions in Leh days after violent protests demanding statehood for Ladakh left four people dead. Officials confirmed that peace has returned to the region, and curfew measures have been withdrawn as normalcy resumes.

Leh:

Authorities have lifted all restrictions in Leh, 22 days after they were imposed in the wake of violent protests demanding statehood for Ladakh, officials said on Wednesday. The curfew and internet suspension, which had been in place since the violence erupted, have now been withdrawn as the situation has returned to normal, they added. Earlier on September 24, the district administration had promulgated prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in Leh, banning the assembly of five or more persons. No incident of violence had been reported since then, officials said. "I do hereby withdraw the restrictions imposed vide this office order dated September 24 with immediate effect," District Magistrate Leh, Romil Singh Donk, said in an order on Wednesday.