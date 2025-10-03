Leh protest: Sonam Wangchuk's wife moves Supreme Court, seeks early release of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk arrest case: Gitanjali has filed a petition in the Supreme Court, stating that Wangchuk's arrest is illegal and that he should be released immediately.

Leh:

Sonam Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali J Angmo on Friday moved Supreme Court seeking the release of the climate activist, who has been lodged in Jodhpur jail in Rajasthan since being taken into custody following the September 24 violent clashes in Ladakh.

Gitanjali says Wangchuk's arrest is illegal

Gitanjali has filed a petition in the Supreme Court, stating that Wangchuk's arrest is illegal and that he should be released immediately.



His wife Gitanjali said that Wangchuk has been framed on false charges and was accused of having links with Pakistan, which is false.

Gitanjali questions imposition of National Security Act on Wangchuk

She has questioned the imposition of the NSA (National Security Act) on Wangchuk and said she has not yet received the detention order, which is a violation of the law. Gitanjali said, "I am unable to contact my husband."

Gitanjali reaches out to President Murmu for release of Wangchuk

Gitanjali J Angmo, on Wednesday reached out to President Droupadi Murmu to seek her intervention for the release of the climate activist, who has been lodged in Jodhpur jail in Rajasthan.



In a three-page letter addressed to the president, Wangchuk’s wife alleged "witch-hunt" against her husband for espousing the cause of the people over the past four years and said she is completely unaware about her husband's condition.



“We request for an unconditional release of Wangchuk, a person who can never be a threat to anyone, leave alone his Nation. He has dedicated his life to serve the brave sons of soil of Ladakh and stands in solidarity with the Indian Army in defence of our great nation,” Angmo said in the representation forwarded through deputy commissioner, Leh.

Wangchuk was detained on Sept 26 after violent clashes in Leh

Wangchuk was detained under National Security Act on September 26, two days after violent clashes in Leh town left four persons dead and scores of others injured. The violence broke out during the protests in support of the demands, including statehood for Ladakh and the the region's inclusion in Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.



Asking if it was a sin to fight against reckless and unchecked development activities in an ecologically fragile area of Ladakh, she said, “This country has learnt its lessons from its experiences from Uttarakhand, Himachal and the North East of late. You, being from a tribal community background, would understand the feelings of the people of Ladakh better than anyone else.”

Angmo, who is the founder and chief executive officer of the Himalayan Institute of Alternative Learning (HIAL), also stated that she was put under CRPF surveillance and referred to a communication received from in-charge of the special investigation team, seeking details of students and staff residing at HIAL. She also said that two members of the institute were taken into custody three days ago.

