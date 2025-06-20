Legendary Ranthambore tigress Arrowhead dies at 14, hours after daughter's relocation Iconic Ranthambore tigress Arrowhead (T-84) died at 14 from illness, marking the end of a legendary tiger lineage on the same day her daughter Kankati was relocated after fatal human encounters.

New Delhi:

Tigress Arrowhead (T-84), one of Ranthambore National Park's most iconic and beloved big cats, passed away on Thursday at the age of 14, marking the end of a celebrated wildlife legacy. Her death came just hours after her daughter Kankati (T-2507) was relocated to Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve following her involvement in two fatal human attacks.

Arrowhead, the daughter of T-19 Krishna and granddaughter of the legendary Machhli (T-16), had been battling severe health issues for several months. Forest officials confirmed she died from complications related to a brain tumour, with her autopsy also revealing significant organ damage.

“With a heavy heart, we share the heartbreaking news from Ranthambore. Arrowhead, the pride of our forest, has passed away,” read an emotional tribute posted by Ranthambhore National Park’s official Instagram account. “She had been bravely fighting bone cancer for a long time.”

Born in 2011, Arrowhead was a symbol of strength and motherhood, giving birth to four litters over the years. Her final act of defiance was witnessed just two days before her death, when she took down a crocodile near Padam Talab—a dramatic display of power reminiscent of her grandmother, famously known as the "Crocodile Killer."

Arrowhead’s passing came on the same day her daughter Kankati was tranquilised and relocated to Mukundra. The 20-month-old tigress is believed to have been involved in the death of a 7-year-old boy in April and a forest ranger in May. “The timing is a tragic coincidence,” said Ranthambore Field Director Anoop KR. “Arrowhead was already unwell, but her death on the same day as her daughter’s relocation adds a heavy emotional weight.”

Kankati will remain in a soft enclosure at Dara, Mukundra for monitoring before being released into the wild. There are currently three other tigers in the reserve.

Arrowhead’s legacy lives on through her cubs and in the hearts of countless wildlife enthusiasts. Her death signals the end of an era at Ranthambore, where her lineage was seen as a pillar of strength, survival, and grace in India’s tiger conservation story.