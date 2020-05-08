Leaked circular: Police personnel in Jaipur gagged from talking to the media, taking to social media

Image Source : PTI Security personnel patrol a street in front of Hawa Mahal during a nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Jaipur (representational image)

In the backdrop of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Jaipur Police has now warned its police personnel of strict action if they go public with their grievances by speaking to the media or taking to social media platforms. "It has been noticed of late that police personnel have been going public with their grievances, by either coming out in the media or taking to social media," said circular number 5622, dated May 8. The order has been signed by Jaipur's Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava.

"The practice is in violation of the rules and could be counter-productive, said the order, cautioning that "strict action will be taken against police personnel who do not adhere to this circular."

The police order has noted that mechanisms were already in place for cops to raise their concerns with their superiors. "As per Rule 26 of Rajasthan Police Regulation, 1948, the district police superintendent has been mandated to institute an 'orderly room', in which all the grievances and feedback of the police officials could be taken into account in a private and confidential manner," it said.

"From time to time, the administration has been reminding the police authorities to set-up the room," said the government circular.

One of the worst-hit cities in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, Jaipur recorded seven new infections on Friday, among 26 fresh cases reported from the desert state in the day. The state health department said that the death toll due to the virus in the state had reached 100. Close to 3,500 people in the state have been infected with the virus till date, as per health department figures.

