LDF decides against backing UDF's no-confidence motion against BJP in Thiruvananthapuram corporation

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has decided not to back a no-confidence motion by Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, senior Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader V Joy said on Sunday.

The decision was taken in view of the policy difference between the LDF and the UDF, which currently rules in Kerala, said Joy, who is an MLA from the Varkala Assembly Constituency and is also CPI(M)'s Thiruvananthapuram district secretary. Though he said the situation might change in the future.

"We cannot join a no-confidence motion brought by the UDF now. It is a policy matter. Therefore, in the present circumstances, it is not possible," Joy was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) registered a historic victory in the 101-member Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, with the bloc winning 50 wards and an independent candidate backing it. The LDF and the UDF won 29 and 20 wards, respectively.

UDF's no-confidence motion in Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation

But the UDF has decided to bring a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led administration, with senior leader KS Sabarinathan saying a no-trust vote is a constitutional right of the opposition. He has claimed that the saffron party has failed to carry forward the existing projects despite being in power in Thiruvananthapuram for six months.

He also criticised the LDF's move of not backing the no-confidence motion, although he expressed hopes that the Left-backed alliance would eventually support it. "I don't think the LDF will reject an opportunity for a constructive debate through a no-confidence motion," PTI quoted him as saying.

Meanwhile, Mayor VV Rajesh has welcomed the opposition's move, saying it was their right as the BJP has completed six months in power, but pointed out that it would not be discussed during the council's meeting on Monday (June 29).

"The no-confidence motion will not come up for discussion on Monday. The council meeting will proceed smoothly and the scheduled business will be taken up," Rajesh said, while speaking to reporters.

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