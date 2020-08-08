Laxmikant Bajpai appointed new Governor of Madhya Pradesh

Image Source : ANI Laxmikant Bajpei appointed new Governor of Madhya Pradesh

Former president of BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit Laxmikant Bajpai appointed as the new Governor of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. The Bajpei's appointment comes days after the demise of former governor Lalji Tandon. The 85-year-old politician passed away after a prolonged illness in Lucknow.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel was given the additional charge of Madhya Pradesh after Tandon's admission in the hospital and his health condition started deteriorating. The party had been mulling over various names for the post of governor.

