Lawyers vs Police: HC gives interim protection to 2 police officers from arrest in Tis Hazari violence

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted interim protection to two suspended officers of the Delhi Police who were booked for allegedly alleged involvement in clashes with lawyers at the Tis Hazari court complex early this month. A division bench of the High Court presided by Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Harishankar directed that "no coercive action" be taken against Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) Pawan and Kamta Prasad.

The division bench sought responses of the Centre, Delhi police, Bar Council of India (BCI) and various other bar associations on the plea of the two assistant sub-inspectors (ASI) seeking protection till a judicial inquiry into the incident was over.

The interim protection has been granted till the next date of hearing on December 23.

A parking dispute between an on-duty police official and a lawyer triggered the clash between the two sides at the Tis Hazari court complex on November 2, leaving 20 security personnel and several advocates injured.

