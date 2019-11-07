Lawyers continue strike for 4th day; litigants offered flowers at Saket court

As advocates continued their protest and demanded action against cops involved in the Tis Hazari scuffle case, litigants were welcomed with flowers by lawyers at the entrance of the Saket district court complex on Thursday. This is the fourth consecutive day when the lawyers have abstained from their work in protest against the clashes with police on November 2.

Lawyers of all six district courts -- Tis Hazari, Saket, Karkardooma, Rohini, Patiala House and Dwarka -- held peaceful protests, allowing litigants and police to go inside the courts' premises.

After Wednesday's scuffle with common public and lawyers at Saket court, litigants have been allowed to attend their matters in courtrooms and proxy counsel are also appearing to take dates in cases, advocate D S Kasana, general secretary of the coordination committee of All District Courts Bar Associations, said.

"We have also arranged for lunch for around 1,000 people including lawyers and clients. We are protesting peacefully. The private guards of the Bar are taking care of the security today," he said.

R K Wadhwa, chairman of New Delhi Bar Association, said litigants have been allowed inside and proxy counsel are appearing at Patiala House court.

"We have not stopped the police from entering the court's premises and do their duty. They are not coming for their own reasons," he said.

Jaiveer Singh Chauhan, secretary of Delhi Bar Association at Tis Hazari court, said the Bar is handling the security of the court's premises.

"Lawyers are doing the security checks of the people entering the court. All are welcome. The situation is peaceful here," he said.

Advocate Sanjeev Kumar Ojha, who was part of the protest at Rohini court, said litigants were visiting but they were few in number.

