Lawrence Bishnoi's threat video call to businessman surfaces, gangster asks 'chamatkar dekhna hai' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV/X Snapshot from threat video call to businessman

A purported mobile phone clip of a video call made by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to a city-based businessman demanding protection money surfaced on social media. According to a police source, the video call was made to businessman Kunal Chhabra when he was on a trip to Dubai with his family.

When he asked the caller if he was really Bishnoi, the gangster cut the call and made a video call to the complainant. Bishnoi threatened the businessman and demanded Rs 4-5 crore from him as protection money, the sources said.

In the 3.30-minute video, Bishnoi is heard asking the businessman "chamatkar dekhna hai?" (do you want to see a miracle?). Responding to him, the businessman says, "I don't want to see any miracle, I recognise you."

"Your enemy is my enemy. I'll provide you with protection. You have to give Rs 4-5 crore. I don't want to escalate the matter. I've your all information, including how many times you go to the toilet," the gangster is heard saying in the clip, the authenticity of which India TV does not independently verify.

When the businessman asked for a few days to arrange the money, the gangster refused.

Delhi Police verifying online clip of Bishnoi's threat call

Meanwhile, the sources said the Delhi Police is verifying a purported mobile phone clip of a video call made by jailed gangster to a city-based businessman demanding protection money. The businessman had lodged a complaint against Bishnoi with the Delhi Police's Special Cell. In the FIR lodged in the case, the businessman stated that on May 22, 2023, he received the first call from a person who identified himself as Lawrence Bishnoi.

The businessman returned to India on May 30 and kept getting calls from Bishnoi and his gang member Goldy Brar, who is said to be based in the US, it said.

Bishnoi, currently lodged in a jail in Gujarat, was also allegedly involved in the conspiracy of the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala from behind bars. He is facing over two dozen of cases of threat, extortion, murder and attempt to murder.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Badlapur sexual assault case: Accused Akshay Shinde's father moves HC, seeks SIT investigation