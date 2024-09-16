Lawrence Bishnoi's rival Kaushal Chaudhary gang claims attack on businessman's house in England, cars torched

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lawrence Bishnoi's rival gang claims arson attack on businessman's house in England

In a shocking turn of events, the Kaushal Chaudhary gang has claimed responsibility for a recent attack on a businessman’s residence in the Wheatley Crescent area of England. The gang, known for its affiliation with the Bambiha gang and its staunch opposition to the notorious gangster Loresh Bishnoi, reportedly carried out an arson attack outside the businessman’s home. Luxury cars parked at the residence were set ablaze, as captured in a video circulating on social media.

The gang’s claim of responsibility was accompanied by a post asserting that the businessman was targeted due to his alleged connections with a rival gang. However, India TV does not independently verify the claim. The post also references a recent shooting incident at the Highway King Hotel on the Rajasthan-Delhi border, which the gang claimed credit for.

Image Source : INDIA TVPost claiming the attack

Kaushal Chaudhary, the leader of the gang, is currently incarcerated in Bhondsi Jail and is facing over 40 criminal charges. His criminal record includes high-profile cases such as the murder of Punjab Akali leader Vicky Middukhera, the killing of Punjabi Kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Abhiha, and the assassination of Haryana Congress Youth President. Chaudhary is also linked to Sagunpreet, a manager associated with the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who resides abroad.

Investigative agencies are currently working to verify the authenticity of the gang's claims and assess the broader implications of these incidents. India TV does not independently verify the claim or authenticity of post.