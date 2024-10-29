Lawrence Bishnoi gang threatened to kill Abhinav Arora, claims spiritual orator's mother

Follow us on Image Source : X Lawrence Bishnoi gang allegedly threatens to kill Abhinav Arora

10-year-old spiritual orator Abhinav Arora's family claimed that he received a life threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Abhinav's mother, Jyoti Arora, while speaking to the news agency ANI, said a threatening message had been received on WhatsApp.

Jyoti Arora said, "We received a message from the Lawrence Bishnoi group today where we were being threatened that Abhinav would be killed. Last night, we got a call that I missed. We received a message from the same number today that they would kill Abhinav."

Efforts are being made to do our character assassination through social media, she said, asserting her son has not done anything other than devotion to God.

My son has been suffering a lot for doing no wrong, the mother said.

Swami Rambhadracharya scolds Arora

Abhinav Arora has been in the news since spiritual leader Swami Rambhadracharya scolded him at a religious event. A video went viral on social media in which Abhinav Arora is seen singing bhajans and dancing onstage next to Swami Rambhadracharya at a religious event. Furious Swami Rambhadracharya asked the child to go down from the stage.

The senior spiritual leader is heard saying in the vide - "Aap pehle neeche jaao. Inko kaho neeche jaane ke liye (First, you step down. Please, ask him to go down).

Later, speaking to reporters Swami Rambhadracharya dubbed the boy as 'foolish child'.

In a bid to settle the controversy, Abhinav asserted his guru reprimanded him and such a little thing should not be a matter of national interest.

