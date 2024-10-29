Tuesday, October 29, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Lawrence Bishnoi gang threatened to kill Abhinav Arora, claims spiritual orator's mother

Lawrence Bishnoi gang threatened to kill Abhinav Arora, claims spiritual orator's mother

Abhinav Arora, a child spiritual orator, is a devotional content creator from Delhi. He claims that his spiritual journey began when he was just three years old. However, he has been under fire as several senior spiritual leaders criticised him for his claims.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: October 29, 2024 12:35 IST
Lawrence Bishnoi gang allegedly threatens to kill Abhinav
Image Source : X Lawrence Bishnoi gang allegedly threatens to kill Abhinav Arora

10-year-old spiritual orator Abhinav Arora's family claimed that he received a life threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Abhinav's mother, Jyoti Arora, while speaking to the news agency ANI, said a threatening message had been received on WhatsApp.

Jyoti Arora said, "We received a message from the Lawrence Bishnoi group today where we were being threatened that Abhinav would be killed. Last night, we got a call that I missed. We received a message from the same number today that they would kill Abhinav."

Efforts are being made to do our character assassination through social media, she said, asserting her son has not done anything other than devotion to God.

My son has been suffering a lot for doing no wrong, the mother said. 

Swami Rambhadracharya scolds Arora

Abhinav Arora has been in the news since spiritual leader Swami Rambhadracharya scolded him at a religious event. A video went viral on social media in which Abhinav Arora is seen singing bhajans and dancing onstage next to Swami Rambhadracharya at a religious event. Furious Swami Rambhadracharya asked the child to go down from the stage.

The senior spiritual leader is heard saying in the vide - "Aap pehle neeche jaao. Inko kaho neeche jaane ke liye (First, you step down. Please, ask him to go down). 
Later, speaking to reporters Swami Rambhadracharya dubbed the boy as 'foolish child'.

In a bid to settle the controversy, Abhinav asserted his guru reprimanded him and such a little thing should not be a matter of national interest.

 (With agency inputs)

Also read: Abhinav Arora, 10-year-old spiritual orator, responds to Swami Rambhadracharya amid row | WATCH his reaction 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement