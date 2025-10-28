Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Jagdeep Singh Jagga nabbed in US; extradition efforts on Jagga has over a dozen cases registered against him in Punjab’s Dhurkot and has been declared a proclaimed offender by the court. In Rajasthan, cases have also been registered against him at the Pratap Nagar and Sardarpura police stations in Jodhpur, with arrest warrants issued by the courts.

Washington:

Jagdeep Singh alias Jagga, an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has been arrested in the United States. He is currently associated with Rohit Godara gang and efforts are on to bring him to India.

Jagga has over a dozen cases registered against him in Punjab’s Dhurkot and has been declared a proclaimed offender by the court. In Rajasthan, cases have also been registered against him at the Pratap Nagar and Sardarpura police stations in Jodhpur, with arrest warrants issued by the courts.

He even served a jail sentence in several cases in Punjab and Rajasthan.

About three years ago, Jagga fled to Dubai using his own passport and from there illegally entered the United States. He was detained by the US ICE near the Canada–US border.

Bishnoi gang member Lakhvinder Kumar deported from US

On October 25, a fugitive associated with the Bishnoi gang was deported from the United States in an operation carried out by the CBI.

Lakhvinder Kumar, who was the subject of an Interpol Red Notice, was brought to Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport and taken into custody by the Haryana Police, officials confirmed.

According to a statement from the CBI, Kumar is wanted in several cases registered by the Haryana Police, including extortion, intimidation, illegal possession and use of firearms and attempted murder.

"Earlier, the CBI got the Red Notice published against Lakhvinder Kumar through Interpol on October 26, 2024 on the request of Haryana Police. The subject was deported from the USA and arrived in India on October 25, 2025. He was taken into custody by a team of Haryana Police at Delhi airport," the statement read.

Bishnoi gang declared terrorist group in Canada

Last month, the Canadian government declared the Bishnoi gang as a terrorist entity for creating a "climate of fear and intimidation" in the country. The move came after a meeting between NSA Ajit Doval and his Canadian counterpart Nathalie Drouin in New Delhi.