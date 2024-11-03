Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol threatens Bhim Sena chief, booked

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Lawrence Bishnoi brother Anmol threatens Bhim Sena chief

The Gurugram Police on Sunday, November 3, reported that Anmol Bishnoi, brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has been booked in connection with making threatening calls to Bhim Sena chief Satpal Tanwar from overseas. According to authorities, Anmol is accused of making the threatening calls from the US and Canada, using phone numbers linked to Zimbabwe and Kenya.

Following Tanwar’s complaint, Anmol Bishnoi was charged under sections of the IPC at the Sector 37 Police Station on Saturday. Police revealed that Anmol allegedly made multiple calls to the Bhim Sena chief on October 30, during which he threatened to "cut him in pieces."

"The calls, totaling 6 minutes and 41 seconds, were answered by Tanwar’s female secretary," police officials noted.

In response to the complaint, a task force has been formed, including members of the STF and multiple crime and cybercrime units, to investigate the case further.

Significantly, authorities stated that, after receiving alerts from US authorities on Anmol Bishnoi’s whereabouts, Mumbai Police have initiated extradition proceedings for the 25-year-old, who has been implicated in high-profile cases, including a shooting incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence. Anmol has allegedly orchestrated several criminal activities for Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently imprisoned in Gujarat.

Last month, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) added Anmol to its most-wanted list, announcing a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information leading to his arrest. Anmol is known to travel frequently between the US and Canada, under close surveillance by Indian authorities.