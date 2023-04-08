Saturday, April 08, 2023
     
Law minister Kiren Rijiju's car meets with minor accident in J&K's Banihal area

Kiren Rijiju's car was hit by a truck on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban on Saturday. No injuries were reported in the road accident.

Reported By : Manish Prasad Edited By : Sheenu Sharma | Ramban (J&K)
Updated on: April 08, 2023 20:26 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV. Law minister Kiren Rijiju's car meets with minor accident in J&K's Banihal area.

Kiren Rijiju accident: Law minister Kiren Rijiju car got into a minor accident at Banihal area in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir today (April 8). ADG Mukesh Singh said, "All are safe and it is a minor accident. Everything is under control."

His car was hit by a truck on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban on Saturday. No injuries were reported in the road accident.

Ramban Police statement:

"Today while going from Jammu to Srinagar by road, Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiran Rijiju's car met with a minor accident. No one was injured in the accident. Kiren Rijiju was driven safely to his destination," informed Ramban Police to media. 

Now, the Law minister is on his way back.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

