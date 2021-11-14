Follow us on Image Source : ANI. Kiren Rijiju appeals judges to do field visits to achieve goal of delivering justice to people effectively.

Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju has urged the judges to do field visits in order to achieve the goal of delivering justice to the people effectively.

Rijiju, while launching the Citizen's Tele-Law mobile app on Saturday, said, "Some people think that justice can be delivered in court only but it is not necessarily so. It can be delivered in midst of people at their doorsteps. I have appealed to judges to do field visits so that the goal of delivering justice can be achieved more effectively."

The Union Law and Justice Minister along with Minister of State (MoS) for Law and Justice SP Baghel also felicitated the Tele-Law Frontline Functionaries organised by the Department of Justice.

During the occasion, Rijiju announced the expansion of Tele-Law in 75,000 Gram Panchayats covering all States/UTs as a part of the 75 years of India's Independence celebrations.

He also appealed to the Lawyers to join the Tele-Law movement and provide legal guidance and consultation as basic steps to legal aid services. He appreciated the team effort of all frontline functionaries that have enabled 'Sabka Prayas, Sabko Nyaya' to facilitate the last-mile delivery of justice.

According to the Department of Justice (DoJ), expanding its reach and ambit the Citizens' Tele-Law Mobile App intends to widen the access to increased legal information and empower the masses to identify their problem and choose from the appropriate forum of dispute redressal to claim their entitlements and rights by connecting the beneficiary directly to the Panel Lawyer or with the assistance of Para Legal Volunteers, Village Level entrepreneurs, in case of a beneficiary who are unable to read or write.

The consultation is available free of cost to those entitled to free legal aid under Section 12 of Legal Service Authority, whereas others could avail at Rs 30 per consultation, stated the Department of Justice.

(With ANI inputs)

