Delhi-NCR traffic update: Avoid these routes. Check list

Farmers attempt to break a barricade at Ghazipur border as they participate in Kisan Gantantra Parade in protest against Centres farm reform laws, on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day, in New Delhi.

Delhi-NCR traffic update: Avoid these routes; After farmers tractor rally turned violent in the national capital on Republic Day 2021, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory informing about the latest routes to be avoided by the commuters.

The Delhi Traffic Police said, "traffic is very heavy on Wazirabad road, ISBT road, GT road, Pushta road, Vikas marg, NH-24, Road no. 57, Noida link road. Please avoid these roads."

"Traffic movement is closed from Kapashera Chowk to Bijwasan Road. Diversion is given from Kapashera Border & Samalkha T Point. Traffic movement is closed from Dwarka More to Uttam Nagar East Metro Station. Diversion is given from Dwarka More," Delhi Traffic Police said.

"Please avoid NH 44, GTK road, outer ring road, Signature Bridge, GT road, ISBT ring road, Vikas Marg, ITO, NH 24, Nizammudin Khatta, Noida link road, Peeragarhi & Outer Delhi, East & West Delhi border areas due to ongoing farmer protests," Delhi Traffic Police informed.

Meanwhile, farmer leaders under the ageis of Samyukta Kisan Morcha protesting against the three Central farm laws said that farmers of 32 unions from Punjab were following the routes for the tractor rally defined by the Delhi Police and they did not break the law and order.

Leaders of several farmers' unions have distanced themselves from the agitating goup of farmers swarmed the historic Red Fort in the heart if of the national cqapital on Republic Day as the 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' turned violent at several parts of Delhi.

"We are following the set routes," said Kripa Singh, a leader from the Kisan Bachao Morcha from Punjab.

A large group of farmers riding tractors and motorcycles thronged the Red Fort carrying the tricolour and farmer union flags in their hands. A youth even climbed atop a flagpole at the 17th century monument and put up a saffron-coloured pennant on it.

When asked about the ruckus at Red Fort, Kripa Singh said, "It is the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Commitee which broke the rules."

