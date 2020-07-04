Image Source : PTI (FILE) No flights to Kolkata from major metros from July 6 | Check list

As country goes in a state of unlock post coronavirus lockdown, domestic air travel has been partially allowed. However, states are still monitoring the situation in their region and taking decision based on perception of threat from coronavirus pandemic.

Kolkata airport has now decided to not allow incoming flights from major metros in the country. The airport authorities declared the decision on Saturday afternoon.

"No flights shall operate to Kolkata from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai & Ahmedabad from 6th to 19th July 2020 or till further orders, whichever is earlier," Kolkata airport was quoted as saying.

No flights shall operate to Kolkata from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai & Ahmedabad from 6th to 19th July 2020 or till further orders, whichever is earlier: Kolkata Airport #WestBengal — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2020

India resumed domestic passenger flights from May 25, after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Scheduled international passenger flights are still suspended in India.

(With PTI inputs)

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage