8th Late Lady Cadet Stanzin Odzes Memorial Inter Village Ice-hockey Tournament.

A Project SADBHAVNA endeavor of the Chushul Brigade, the Tournament commenced at Tangtse amid traditional fanfare, under the shadow of COVID restrictions and protocols. In the inaugural match, Chushul and Shachukul engaged in a well-fought draw, sharing four goals.

The week-long tournament has seven teams participating, with the Finals scheduled on 5 December. The chushul team won.

The locals discussed their problems with Brigadier Mc Tamang, Vsm for the lack of infrastructure as per international standards. The Brigadier assured them of support from military and civil departments.

