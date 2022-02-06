Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92: President Kovind, PM Modi, other leaders offer condolences

Sunday, February 06, 2022
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Condolences poured in for the legendary singer soon after the news of her demise came, with several leaders remembering the singing legend and paying her tribute in their own way.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 06, 2022 11:27 IST
Lata Mangeshkar
Image Source : TWITTER

Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at a hospital in Mumbai, her sister Usha Mangeshkar said today. The 92-year-old singer had tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to Breach Candy Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) where she was being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors. Mangeshkar's condition had improved in January and she was taken off the ventilator but her health deteriorated on Saturday. Condolences poured in for the legendary singer soon after the news of her demise came, with several leaders remembering the singing legend and paying her tribute in their own way. 

  • Feb 06, 2022 11:27 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Feb 6 is a dark day for us: Hema Malini remembers Lata Mangeshkar

  • Feb 06, 2022 10:56 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Aaditya Thackeray remembers Lata Mangeshkar

  • Feb 06, 2022 10:54 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    'Her contribution to Indian music will be eternal': N Chandrababu Naidu

  • Feb 06, 2022 10:53 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    'Heart-felt tribute to the departed icon of India': Mamata Banerjee

  • Feb 06, 2022 10:35 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    'India will remember the melodious contribution of Lata Mangeshkar': Amit Malviya

  • Feb 06, 2022 10:34 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Congress party mourns demise of Lata Mangeshkar

  • Feb 06, 2022 10:34 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    'Zara Aankh Me Bhar Lo Paanee': Suvendu Adhikari

  • Feb 06, 2022 10:33 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Prakash Javadekar remembers Lata Mangeshkar

  • Feb 06, 2022 10:32 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    'Deeply saddened': EAM S Jaishankar

  • Feb 06, 2022 10:31 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    'She was the melodious voice of India': Ashok Gehlot remembers Lata Mangeshkar

  • Feb 06, 2022 10:30 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Vice President Venkaiah Naidu says 'extremely saddened by Lata Ji's demise'

  • Feb 06, 2022 10:30 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    'Om Shanti': Kiren Rijiju offers condolences

  • Feb 06, 2022 10:29 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    'End of an era': Sambit Patra expresses grief

  • Feb 06, 2022 10:28 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Nirmala Sitharaman offers condolences to Lata Mangeshkar's family

  • Feb 06, 2022 10:26 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    'Nation mourns your passing': Captain Amarinder Singh mourns Lata Mangeshkar's demise

  • Feb 06, 2022 10:26 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    'Most beloved voice of India': Rahul Gandhi remembers Lata Mangeshkar

  • Feb 06, 2022 10:23 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Amit Shah remembers Lata Mangeshkar

  • Feb 06, 2022 10:21 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    BJP chief JP Nadda condoles demise of Lata Mangeshkar

  • Feb 06, 2022 10:16 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    President Ram Nath Kovind offers condolences

  • Feb 06, 2022 10:14 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Nitin Gadkari expresses grief over Lata Mangeshkar's demise

  • Feb 06, 2022 10:13 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    PM Narendra Modi remembers Lata Mangeshkar in series of tweets

  • Feb 06, 2022 10:12 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Lata Mangeshkar passes away

    Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92 years. The megastar had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. Though having recovered from COVID, the star singer was put on ventilator support after her condition worsened on Saturday. 

