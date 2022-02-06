Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92: President Kovind, PM Modi, other leaders offer condolences

-
Feb 06, 2022
11:27 AM (IST)
Feb 6 is a dark day for us: Hema Malini remembers Lata Mangeshkar
-
Feb 06, 2022
10:56 AM (IST)
Aaditya Thackeray remembers Lata Mangeshkar
-
Feb 06, 2022
10:54 AM (IST)
'Her contribution to Indian music will be eternal': N Chandrababu Naidu
-
Feb 06, 2022
10:53 AM (IST)
'Heart-felt tribute to the departed icon of India': Mamata Banerjee
-
Feb 06, 2022
10:35 AM (IST)
'India will remember the melodious contribution of Lata Mangeshkar': Amit Malviya
-
Feb 06, 2022
10:34 AM (IST)
Congress party mourns demise of Lata Mangeshkar
-
Feb 06, 2022
10:34 AM (IST)
'Zara Aankh Me Bhar Lo Paanee': Suvendu Adhikari
-
Feb 06, 2022
10:33 AM (IST)
Prakash Javadekar remembers Lata Mangeshkar
-
Feb 06, 2022
10:32 AM (IST)
'Deeply saddened': EAM S Jaishankar
-
Feb 06, 2022
10:31 AM (IST)
'She was the melodious voice of India': Ashok Gehlot remembers Lata Mangeshkar
-
Feb 06, 2022
10:30 AM (IST)
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu says 'extremely saddened by Lata Ji's demise'
-
Feb 06, 2022
10:30 AM (IST)
'Om Shanti': Kiren Rijiju offers condolences
-
Feb 06, 2022
10:29 AM (IST)
'End of an era': Sambit Patra expresses grief
-
Feb 06, 2022
10:28 AM (IST)
Nirmala Sitharaman offers condolences to Lata Mangeshkar's family
-
Feb 06, 2022
10:26 AM (IST)
'Nation mourns your passing': Captain Amarinder Singh mourns Lata Mangeshkar's demise
-
Feb 06, 2022
10:26 AM (IST)
'Most beloved voice of India': Rahul Gandhi remembers Lata Mangeshkar
-
Feb 06, 2022
10:23 AM (IST)
Amit Shah remembers Lata Mangeshkar
-
Feb 06, 2022
10:21 AM (IST)
BJP chief JP Nadda condoles demise of Lata Mangeshkar
-
Feb 06, 2022
10:16 AM (IST)
President Ram Nath Kovind offers condolences
-
Feb 06, 2022
10:14 AM (IST)
Nitin Gadkari expresses grief over Lata Mangeshkar's demise
-
Feb 06, 2022
10:13 AM (IST)
PM Narendra Modi remembers Lata Mangeshkar in series of tweets
-
Feb 06, 2022
10:12 AM (IST)
Lata Mangeshkar passes away
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92 years. The megastar had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. Though having recovered from COVID, the star singer was put on ventilator support after her condition worsened on Saturday.