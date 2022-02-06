Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92: President Kovind, PM Modi, other leaders offer condolences

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92

Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at a hospital in Mumbai, her sister Usha Mangeshkar said today. The 92-year-old singer had tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to Breach Candy Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) where she was being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors. Mangeshkar's condition had improved in January and she was taken off the ventilator but her health deteriorated on Saturday. Condolences poured in for the legendary singer soon after the news of her demise came, with several leaders remembering the singing legend and paying her tribute in their own way.

