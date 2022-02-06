Lata Mangeshkar demise: 'Her golden voice will continue to echo in hearts of fans', says Rahul Gandhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Her golden voice will continue to echo in hearts of fans: Rahul Gandhi on Lata Mangeshkar's demise.

Lata Mangeshkar died on Feb 6 at a hospital in Mumbai

92-yr-old singer had tested positive for Covid and was admitted on Jan 8 to Breach Candy Hospital

Condoling singing legend Lata Mangeshkar's demise, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday (February 6) said her golden voice is immortal and will continue to echo in the hearts of her fans.



Mangeshkar died on Sunday at a hospital in Mumbai. The 92-year-old singer had tested positive for Covid with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to Breach Candy Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU).

"Received the sad news of Lata Mangeshkar ji's demise. She remained the most beloved voice of India for many decades," Gandhi tweeted.

"Her golden voice is immortal and will continue to echo in the hearts of her fans. My condolences to her family, friends and fans," the Congress leader said.

Lata Mangeshkar, who began her career in 1942, is a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards.

Fondly called 'Nightingale of India', the legendary singer has recorded songs in over a thousand Hindi films and has sung many tracks in several Indian languages and foreign languages. Her iconic songs include 'Lag Jaa Gale', 'Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara', 'Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya', 'Bahon Mein Chale Aao', 'Tere Liye' from 'Veer Zara' and many more. She has sung over 25,000 songs in over 20 Indian languages.

