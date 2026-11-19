New Delhi:

With the death of Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Lateef Bhat in a gunbattle with security forces in the Zangalpora area of Kulgam, the last of the local terrorists has been eliminated from Jammu and Kashmir. This is surely a feather in the cap of security forces.

Lateef Bhat became a terrorist on November 18 last year, and coincidentally, he was eliminated on the same date, exactly a year later. 116 terrorists were eliminated by security forces in the last 30 months in Jammu and Kashmir.

Home Minister Amit Shah, while praising security forces, said that terrorism in Kashmir is now in its last throes. Not long ago, a curfew used to be declared in areas where terrorists died. On Wednesday, the Indian tricolour was displayed proudly by local people. Earlier, stone-throwers used to come out in mobs when a terrorist was killed.

On Wednesday, slogans were raised by locals in praise of jawans. Earlier, terrorists used to get safe sanctuary in the homes of locals. Wednesday's encounter was the result of secret information provided about Bhat by locals. Our jawans gave a full opportunity to Lateef Bhat to surrender, but he repeatedly said he wanted death.

It seems his handlers had properly brainwashed him when he underwent training. The changed face of our security forces deserves praise. Their bravery, coupled with the spirit of humanity, needs to be applauded.

Terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir is taking its last breath. The period of fear and terror is not going to return to the valley.

Rahul harps on the same old tune: Fact or Fiction?

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while speaking to students at Columbia University in the US, said India is "sitting on an economic disaster," India has got a "massive unemployment problem," "a broken manufacturing base" and "a massive problem with its education system."

Rahul Gandhi alleged that the names of nearly 140 million voters were removed from electoral rolls, and the government tried to stifle the voice of those who objected. This is not the first time Rahul Gandhi made remarks on the Indian economy. Several months ago, he had declared the Indian economy a "dead economy."

Where was our economy when there was UPA rule from 2004 to 2014? India ranked tenth. Today, India reached the fourth rank among world economies. It is a fact. When Rahul makes remarks on international forums, he should at least recollect the World Bank's October 2026 report in which India was described as the "fastest growing major economy."

Rahul said that, during Congress-led UPA rule, a large number of people were uplifted from poverty levels due to partnership with the US, but that is not happening now. But the latest report of World Bank says, the number of poor people in India has declined from 57.7% to 16.1%.

During Prime Minister Modi's tenure, 49.6 crore people came out of poverty. Is it not a fact? Rahul compared the July student agitation with that of France, where youths came out and resorted to arson and ransacking. But the agitations that took place in India were peaceful.

The number of protesters who indulged in violence can be counted on fingers. Rahul Gandhi alleged that he was surprised to see several candidates winning by a margin of 5 lakh votes in the last elections. But Congress won at least three seats by a margin of more than 5 lakh votes.

Most people will not find Rahul's allegations convincing.

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