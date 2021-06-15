Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE NIA court sentences 3 Lashkar terrorists to 10-year-imprisonment in Nanded case

A special NIA court in Mumbai sentenced three Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorists to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in connection with the Nanded LeT Case.

The case was initially registered at ATS Kalachowki in Mumbai under Arms Act relating to the arrest of accused persons and recovery of firearms. Initial investigation revealed that the accused were members of banned terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba and Harkat-ul-Jihad-e-Islami (HuJI). Accordingly, sections of UA(P) Act were invoked in the case. NIA had re-registered the case and taken over the investigation.

The terrorists were identified as Mohd. Muzammil, Mohd. Sadiq, and Mohd. Akram. A fine of Rs. 5000 was also imposed.

Investigation revealed that convicted accused Mohd. Akram went to Saudi Arabia under the guise of seeking employment as a driver with the help of wanted acused, Mohammed Abdul Majeed native of Hyderabad presently settled in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. During his stay in Saudi Arabia, accused Mohd. Akram was introduced to various LeT members/ operatives including absconding accused Siddique Bin Usman@ Abu Hanzala @ Abdul Brai ,Furkhan Bhai @ Abdullah @ Abu Saad @ Afzal @ Akbar both native of Hyderabad as well as Mohamed Shaeed Faisal @ Ustad @ Umar @ Zaikr , native of Bangalore and settled in Saudi Arabia.

According to NIA, the probe further revealed that accused Mohd Akram and other accused persons had held conspiracy meetings at Riyadh and Dammam, Saudi Arabia to carry out targeted killings of prominent Hindu leaders, journalists, politicians and police officers in various parts of India.

Mohd. Akram was then sent back to India for executing these killings in different cities including Bangalore, Hyderabad and Nanded to create terror in the society. Mohd. Akram had assigned the task of identifying suitable targets to his old associates from Nanded viz. Mohd. Muzzamil and Mohd. Sadiq.

They all had travelled to Hyderabad in June, 2012 to meet Obaid-Ur-Rehaman, a resident of Hyderabad and associate of Mohd. Akram and one of the Charge-sheeted arrested accused, for identification of suitable targets for carrying out the terror acts.

