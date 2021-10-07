Follow us on Image Source : LARSEN & TOUBRO (TWITTER) @LARSENTOUBRO. L&T fined Rs 5 lakh for violating dust control norms in Delhi: Gopal Rai.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday said a fine of Rs 5 lakh has been imposed on Larsen & Toubro (L&T) company for not adhering to dust control guidelines during the construction of an underpass near Pragati Maidan in the national capital.

"During an inspection, we found lots of dust at the site. The green net installed to control dust pollution is torn. There is no water in the tank of its anti-smog gun," the minister said.

"We have imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on L&T," he added.

The minister said a notice has been issued to the construction company, asking it to comply with the 14-point dust control guidelines. If it fails to do so in two days, a fine of Rs 5 lakh per day will be imposed on it, he said.

The city government on Thursday launched an 'anti-dust campaign' which will continue till October 29.

Rai said 31 teams have been constituted to inspect construction sites and monitor the situation.

