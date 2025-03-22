Largest Namo Bharat station corridor likely to be completed soon | How will it benefit passengers?

The largest Namo Bharat station in the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor, Sarai Kale Khan, aimed at easing transportation across the region is likely to be completed by the end of April, an official statement said.
As per the statement, important construction and electrification works are nearing completion and trial runs on the stretch between New Ashok Nagar and Sarai Kale Khan are expected to begin by the end of March.
According to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) track work between New Ashok Nagar and Sarai Kale Khan stations has been completed.
Here’s how commuters will be benefited from the Namo Bharat corridor:
-
The Sarai Kale Khan station will serve as a major transport hub as it will connect the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor with Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station, Delhi Metro’s Pink Line, the Veer Haqeeqat Rai Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) and Ring Road.
-
A 280-meter long foot overbridge is being built to connect the Namo Bharat station with Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station which will enable better integration.
-
NCRTC in its statement said that these foot overbridge will be equipped with six travelators, ensuring smooth movement between different modes of transport.
-
Besides this a network of foot overbridges in being constructed to allow commuters to easily cross the bust Ring Road and access the Namo Bharat station, as well as the ISBT and the metro station.
-
Passengers will also be able to access a dedicated vehicle drop-off zone which is being developed under the elevated station, accommodating more than 40 vehicles simultaneously.
-
A city bus interchange with space for over 15 buses is being constructed beneath the station to create a well-organized public transport system.
-
The Namo Bharat station will also be equipped with five entry-exit gates, multiple staircases, 14 lifts, and 18 escalators. NCRTC said that all lifts and escalators are already in place.