Largest Namo Bharat station corridor likely to be completed soon | How will it benefit passengers?

The largest Namo Bharat station in the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor, Sarai Kale Khan, aimed at easing transportation across the region is likely to be completed by the end of April, an official statement said.

As per the statement, important construction and electrification works are nearing completion and trial runs on the stretch between New Ashok Nagar and Sarai Kale Khan are expected to begin by the end of March.

According to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) track work between New Ashok Nagar and Sarai Kale Khan stations has been completed.

Here’s how commuters will be benefited from the Namo Bharat corridor: