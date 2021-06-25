Friday, June 25, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Landslide washes away portion of NH 55 in Bengal's Darjeeling

Landslide washes away portion of NH 55 in Bengal's Darjeeling

A major landslide washed away a portion of National Highway 55 in West Bengal's Darjeeling district.

PTI PTI
Siliguri Published on: June 25, 2021 12:46 IST
landslide
Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE

A major landslide washed away a portion of National Highway 55 in West Bengal's Darjeeling district

A major landslide washed away a portion of National Highway 55 in West Bengal's Darjeeling district on Friday, an official said.

No casualties, however, have been reported so far, he said.

Almost 40 metres of the national highway has been completely washed away in Gairigaon area near Tindharia early in the morning, the official said.

The landslide has blocked traffic movement on the  vital road connecting Siliguri and Darjeeling, he said. It will take time to restore connectivity through the road, he said.

However, the landslide has not cut off Darjeeling as vehicles are now being diverted through the longer route via Rohini, the official added.

Also Read: Over 1.50 crore COVID vaccine doses available with states: Centre

Also Read: Truck mows down officer, cop in Mathura; leaves 4 injured

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X