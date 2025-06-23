Landslide hits Yamunotri route in Uttarakhand, one killed, three feared trapped; rescue ops underway The incident has prompted an urgent response from local authorities, who have launched a rescue operation to locate and safely extract those believed to be stuck. As per officials, rescue teams are working tirelessly amid challenging terrain to clear the rubble.

Uttarkashi:

A landslide struck the Yamunotri walking route near Nau Kanchi in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand on Monday, leaving one person dead and three others feared trapped under the debris, officials confirmed. A woman pilgrim from Haryana died, while her husband and 10-year-old daughter were injured when their car was hit by a landslide near Patalganga, between Joshimath and Pipalkoti on the Badrinath national highway in Chamoli district.

Rescue works underway

The incident has prompted an urgent response from local authorities, who have launched a rescue operation to locate and safely extract those believed to be stuck. As per officials, rescue teams are working tirelessly amid challenging terrain to clear the rubble. The Yamunotri route is known for its treacherous stretches during the monsoon, and officials have urged travellers to remain cautious. The situation is being closely monitored as search and rescue efforts continue, they added.

Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya told the media that the person injured in the landslide incident at Nau Kanchi on the footpath to Yamunotri Dham, who is a resident of Mumbai, has been admitted to Jankichatti Primary Health Center for treatment. The DM said that SDRF, NDRF, police and administration personnel are engaged in relief work on the spot.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami expresses sorrow

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed sorrow on the incident and assured that the State Defence Response Force, police, forest department, and medical teams are providing rescue and relief work. A landslide occurred at Nau Kachi, about 3 km ahead of Janaki Chatti on the Yamunotri Dham Yatra route. Taking to X, CM Dhami said, "Sad news has been received about the landslide at 9 Kachi (near Bhairav temple) on the Yamunotri walking route. SDRF, police, forest department, medical and other teams are present on the spot for relief and rescue work. One injured has been rescued and sent to PHC Jankichatti for treatment. I pray to God for the well-being of all those affected."

