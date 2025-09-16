Landslide hits Himachal: Three dead, two others rescued in Mandi, rescue operations underway Landslide hits Himachal: Three dead, two others rescued in Mandi, rescue operations underway

Shimla:

At least three people died and two others were rescued after a landslide was reported in the Nihri area of Mandi district. Giving more details, Sakshi Verma, SP Mandi, said that the debris from an adjoining cliff slid onto a house, causing it to collapse. She added that the rescue teams rushed to the spot, and operations are still underway.

Several vehicles were damaged in Mandi after a landslide

Visuals shared on social media from Dharampur Bus Stand showed heavy rainfall disrupting life in Mandi and several vehicles being damaged.

In the meantime, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami over the phone to get a detailed update on the situation arising from heavy rainfall and cloudburst in Uttarakhand.

Cloudburst hits Dehradun

Both the leaders assured all possible assistance, emphasising that the Central Government stands firmly with Uttarakhand in this hour of crisis. “CM Dhami expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister and the Home Minister, informing them that the administrative machinery is fully active in the affected areas, where rescue and relief operations are being carried out on a war footing,” the CMO said in a statement.

