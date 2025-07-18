Land-for-jobs scam: Supreme Court denies relief to Lalu Prasad Yadav, refuses to stay trial Land-for-jobs scam: A bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh instructed the Delhi High Court to speed up the hearing on Lalu Prasad Yadav’s petition challenging the CBI’s FIR in the land-for-jobs case.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court of India on Friday (July 18) refused to stay the trial court proceedings against former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in the ongoing land-for-jobs scam investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The court disposed of his plea, choosing not to intervene in the trial process at this stage.

Case linked to railway recruitment scandal

The case pertains to alleged irregularities in Group D appointments in the West Central Zone of Indian Railways, Jabalpur, during Lalu Prasad's tenure as Railway Minister from 2004 to 2009. It is alleged that in exchange for jobs, candidates transferred or gifted land parcels to individuals linked to Lalu Yadav’s family or associates.

SC asks Delhi HC to expedite hearing

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh directed the Delhi High Court to expedite the hearing on Yadav’s pending plea seeking quashing of the FIR filed by the CBI. The apex court said it will not interfere in the ongoing proceedings before the High Court.

Observations won’t affect case merits

The Supreme Court made it clear that any observations made by the High Court so far will not impact the merits of the case. It also granted exemption from personal appearance to Lalu Yadav in the trial court for now.

Next hearing on August 12 in Delhi HC

Earlier on May 29, the Delhi High Court had found no compelling reason to stay the trial and issued a notice to the CBI regarding Yadav's plea. The matter is now listed for further hearing on August 12. This development means Lalu Prasad Yadav will continue to face trial in the land-for-jobs case, even as the Delhi High Court considers his request to quash the charges.