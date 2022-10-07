CBI files charge sheet against Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, 14 others in land for jobs scam

Follow us on Image Source : PTI RJD Chief Lalu Prasad addresses party State Council meeting, in Patna. (File photo)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed chargesheet against Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi and 14 others in land for jobs scam, officials said.

When Lalu Yadav was the Railway Minister, for the post of Group D in the Railways, which include many zones like Mumbai, Jabalpur, Calcutta, Jaipur, Hajipur, Delhi, Patna, the jobs were given to those people who gave their land either to Lalu Prasad Yadav or Rabri in the name of AK infosystems pvt limited.

At first, the CBI registered a preliminary inquiry called PE on 23 September 2021 and started the investigation.

According to the report submitted by CBI inspector Jairaj Katiyar after completing the investigation, between 2004 and 2009, many people were brought to the post of Group D in Railways in different zones, which were later regularized by unknown Indian Railway officials. These people got Group D jobs in exchange for land. Unknown railway officials violated the rules and guidelines for recruitment in this case.

Investigation revealed that the person who lives in Patna was appointed in different zones like Jabalpur, Calcutta, Jaipur, Hajipur, Delhi, instead either he himself or his family members gave their land to the then Railway Minister Lalu Yadav in the name of AK infosystems pvt limited company.

Who and how land was transferred in the name of Lalu and his relatives

Late Kishan Dev Rai, a resident of Mahubaug, Patna, transferred 3,375 square feet of land in the name of Rabri Devi on consideration of 3,75,000 and in return Kishan Dev's grandsons Rajkumar, Mithlesh and Ajay Kumar were given Group D in Mumbai.

Similarly, Sanjay Rai, a resident of Mahubaug, Patna, did a parcel of 3375 square feet of land in the name of Rabri Devi at a sale consideration of 3,75,000 and in return Sanjay Rai, Dharmendra and Vikas got jobs in railways in Mumbai.

Similarly, Kirandevi, who is a resident of Bindol village Thana Bihta Patna, transferred a parcel of land of 1 acre 85(3/4) about 80905 square feet of land in the name of Misa Bharti, daughter of Lalu Yadav at a sale concentration of 3,70,000 and in return, his son Abhishek Kumar got a Group D job in Railways in Mumbai in 2008.

Hazari Rai of Mahubaug changed his land to about 9527 square feet in the name of AK Infosystem Pvt Ltd - a Delhi-based company on sale consideration of 10,83000 and in return his two nephews Dilchand and Prem Kumar got jobs in Jabalpur and Kolkata.

Investigation revealed that all the officers of AK Infosystem company, the assets were made in the name of Lalu Yadav's wife Rabri and daughter in 2014 and later they also became directors of the company.

Similarly, Late Lal Babu of Mahubaug had transferred his land in the name of 1360 square feet to Rabri Devi on sale consideration of 13 lakhs, in return his son Lal Chand was given a job in 2006 in Jaipur Railway John.

Braj Nandan of Mahubaug, a resident of Gopalganj, gave his 3375 square feet land to Hardayanand Choudhary on the sale consideration of 4,21,000. Investigation revealed that Hardayanand Choudhary was posted in Hajipur in 2005 and he transferred this land in the name of Hima Yadav Lalu's daughter as a gift. Hardayanand is not a relative of Lalu and the price of this land according to the circle rate was 62,10,000 at that time.

Vishan Dev of Mahubaug transferred his 3375 square feet of land in the name of Lallan Chaudhary, a resident of Siwan. In return, his grandson Pintu Kumar was given a job in Mumbai in 2008. In the investigation, it was found that Lallan Chaudhary gave this land in the name of Misa Yadav as a gift deed, the circle rate of this land was about 62,10,000 at that time.

According to the investigation, Lalu Yadav and his family have acquired about 1,05,292 square feet in the form of 7 property sale and gift deeds. All loan payments were shown in cash. At present, the total cost of all these loans is 4,39,80,650.

Investigation revealed that these lands were bought by Lalu Yadav and his relatives at prices much lower than the circle rate, while the price of coffee was higher than the circle rate.

Investigation revealed that no public notice was issued for any job in these zones.

IPC 120B, Prevention of Corruption Act 11,12 (1988), 13(2) 13(1) (d) Prevention of Corruption against Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, Hima Yadav and other accused have been registered.

The investigation, in this case, is being done under the supervision of IO Rupesh Kumar Srivastava, SP Sandeep Kumar Sharma.

Further in this connection, CBI conducted raids at 25 locations on Friday.

