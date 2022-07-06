Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER @ROHINIACHARYA2 Lalu Yadav's daughter shares pictures of her ailing father in hospital bed

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Rohini Acharya has shared pictures of her ailing father who is currently undergoing treatment at a Patna hospital. Lalu in the pictures appeared weak as he could be seen lying in a hospital bed following a shoulder injury.

"My hero. My backbone Papa. Get well soon," Acharya, who lives in Singapore, wrote on Twitter and prayed for her father’s well-being.

Lalu, 74, was admitted to a private hospital in Patna on Monday following a fracture in his right shoulder after suffering a fall at his house on Sunday.

After Sunday's incident, Lalu was admitted to a private hospital for primary treatment. He was discharged on the same day. But on Monday his condition became serious after which he was admitted to Paras Hospital.

The development ensured that there were no celebrations to mark the RJD's 26th foundation day. The party was floated by Lalu on July 5, 1997.

Lalu who stays at the residence allotted to his wife at Circular Road in her capacity as an ex-CM suffers from many health complications and was planning a trip abroad for treatment of kidney problems. Out on bail in fodder scam cases, Prasad had last month obtained permission from the Jharkhand High Court for traveling abroad, preferably Singapore, to get a kidney transplant. Lalu himself is an ex-chief minister of Bihar.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday enquired about the health of Lalu as he spoke to Tejashwi Yadav. The PM wished speedy recovery to the RJD chief. Tejashwi is Lalu's younger son and is often considered to be his political heir. Lalu and his wife Rabri Devi have seven daughters and two sons.

